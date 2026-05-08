Premier League football at Millwall or north-east derbies galore? Ranking the Championship play-off teams by how interesting their promotion would be
Features
By Steven Chicken published
From a neutral's perspective, some of the contenders to come up to the Premier League this season
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The Championship play-offs are some of the most romantic but nerve-shredding games in all of English football.
For possibly the last time, four clubs will be put through that process once again over the next few weeks as Millwall, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City vie for promotion to the Premier League. But who would be the most interesting play-off winners, and who would get a big old shrug from neutral fans?
Full disclosure here that this is a purely vibe-based exercise, rather than a pure assessment of football merit. That’s what the actual play-offs are for. So you know…don’t get too upset by it.