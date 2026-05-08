Decision made on Moises Caicedo's eligibility for World Cup 2026: report

Moises Caicedo could be available for selection when Ecuador kick off their World Cup campaign next month.

World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday, June 11 and Ecuador face Ivory Coast in their Group E opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 14. It had been expected that La Tri would be without Chelsea midfielder Caicedo, who is due to serve a one-match suspension.

Caicedo was given a second yellow card in Ecuador's last qualifying match, a 1-0 win against world champions Argentina in Guayaquil in September. He was given an automatic one-match ban and ruled out of the first game of the finals.