Decision made on Moises Caicedo's eligibility for World Cup 2026: report

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FIFA has made a World Cup 2026 decision that immediately affects Ecuador and Argentina

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match against PSG
(Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo could be available for selection when Ecuador kick off their World Cup campaign next month.

World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday, June 11 and Ecuador face Ivory Coast in their Group E opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 14. It had been expected that La Tri would be without Chelsea midfielder Caicedo, who is due to serve a one-match suspension.