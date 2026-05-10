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How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream details for El Clásico

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A draw would secure the title for Barca against their bitter rivals

Pedri of FC Barcelona, Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2025 in Madrid Spain
Barcelona's Pedri and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (Image credit: GettyMaria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)
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