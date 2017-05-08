Napoli link up with Tinder, offer fans chance to meet striker Arek Milik

Milik has been out injured for a large portion of his debut season in Italy, having been reduced to 22 appearances for the Partonopei in all competitions this season.

Now, ahead his return from that knee injury, Napoli fans will be able to match with him on Tinder to send the Pole good luck messages ahead of a comeback.

Milik will then pick his four favourite messages and invite the senders to meet him.

“I’m really proud to be part of this unique and innovative initiative with Tinder,” said the former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen forward.

“Technology brings people together, just like sports, and I look forward to starting this new adventure.”

Better look after those thumbs then, Arek.

