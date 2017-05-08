Napoli link up with Tinder, offer fans chance to meet striker Arek Milik
The Serie A big-hitters have partnered up with the mobile dating app to give fans the chance to meet their Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.
Milik has been out injured for a large portion of his debut season in Italy, having been reduced to 22 appearances for the Partonopei in all competitions this season.
Now, ahead his return from that knee injury, Napoli fans will be able to match with him on Tinder to send the Pole good luck messages ahead of a comeback.
Milik will then pick his four favourite messages and invite the senders to meet him.
“I’m really proud to be part of this unique and innovative initiative with Tinder,” said the former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen forward.
“Technology brings people together, just like sports, and I look forward to starting this new adventure.”
Better look after those thumbs then, Arek.
- Video: Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma pulls off unbelievable save against Roma
- Video: Italian goalkeeper runs almost full length of pitch to set up chance
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.