Napoli plan to limit media commitments

Napoli have claimed the club's head coach and players will not speak to the press after late kick-offs away from home this season.

Last season's Serie A runners-up came two goals down to draw 2-2 at Pescara in the opening game of their Serie A campaign on Sunday, thanks to a Dries Mertens double in the space of three minutes just past the hour mark.

However, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri did not address journalists after the final whistle.

Napoli went long periods of 2015-16 without fulfilling their media duties, but the club has claimed Sarri's latest failure to attend a post-match news conference was prearranged.

"Napoli did not enact any press silence yesterday," the club posted via its official Twitter account.

"In fact, [Marek] Hamsik released an interview at the end of the game.

"We'd already communicated to the Lega Calcio in the morning that, on the occasion of evening games played away, we would not be engaging in media activity.

"This would be the case regardless of results, refereeing decisions or any other event that may happen."

Lega Calcio, the body that operates Serie A, is yet to publicly comment on Napoli's stance.