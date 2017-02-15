Napoli president reiterates plans for new stadium... with 40,000 fewer seats

Part-time film producer De Laurentiis believes stadium sizes should be reduced to create a more luxurious experience, and make the stadium more appealing for television.

“[It would be] 20,000 members,” De Laurentiis said ahead of his team's Champions League last match with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

“A stadium of 20,000 seats with armchairs in human skin like Fantozzi [a comic sign of over-indulgence in the Italian film series, Fantozzi being a character known to do silly things].

“It’s not tiny, 20,000 seats, because even then you have to think that you’re talking about a club, a private circle. If you sign up at a tennis club they want to know what you do, who you are.

“Then with 20,000 seats we could also give away 5,000 seats to less well-off, those who are studying, who will go to university.”

In September, De Laurentiis stated his intentions to never watch another game at the San Paolo ("I will return to the stadium only once I've built one of my own") – and he has plenty more previous in the loopy stakes. In 2008 he tried to dissuade his players from joining Premier League clubs by suggesting that "English women do not wash their genitalia".

