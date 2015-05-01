Napoli v Milan: Off-field speculation shrouds Inzaghi's San Paolo trip

Milan travel to face Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday with uncertainty looming large for Filippo Inzaghi and the San Siro club.

Inzaghi's side have taken just two points from their last four outings and the Milan coach recently acknowledged that his days may be numbered in charge of the club he spent 11 years at as a player.

Back-to-back defeats against Udinese and Genoa saw Inzaghi suggest a decision would be made on his future on Thursday.

Highlighting the level of unhappiness at Milan's form, the defeat to Udinese at the weekend led to Inzaghi's players staying at the club's Milanello training complex for a training retreat.

"I have an idea and I will share it with the club. When you hit the bottom you need to reflect. It isn't a retreat of one or two days that changes things," explained the Milan boss.

However, with Silvio Berlusconi rumoured to be close to selling the club to Thai investor Bee Taechaubol, Inzaghi appears to have been given a stay of execution due to the circumstances.

Despite boasting just one away win in Serie A since October's victory at Verona, Milan won the reverse fixture 2-0 against Napoli at San Siro.

Giacomo Bonaventura was on target along with Jeremy Menez, although the latter will miss Sunday's return clash due to suspension.

The Frenchman was banned for four games due to a tirade aimed at referee Piero Giacomelli following his second-half dismissal against Genoa.

Napoli also have a degree of uncertainty overshadowing the business end of their season, with the future of Rafael Benitez far from certain.

The Spaniard is strongly linked with a move away from the club and, despite remaining in contention for UEFA Europa League success, Napoli look set to miss out on a top-three spot.

Following wins over Fiorentina, Cagliari and Sampdoria, Napoli were undone 4-2 at Empoli as own goals from Miguel Britos and Raul Albiol hampered their cause.

That defeat leaves Benitez's men five points off Roma in third, although the Stadio Olimpico outfit continue to stutter towards the finish line.

Rudi Garcia's side have been inconsistent of late and, if Napoli can extend their unbeaten run at home in the league to eight matches, they could yet secure a Champions League qualification berth.

Injured trio Juan Zuniga, Ivan Strinic and Jonathan de Guzman look set to miss out again for Napoli.