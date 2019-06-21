Trending

Liverpool defender 'wants to quit' and join Crystal Palace this summer - report

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne has reportedly told friends he wants to quit Liverpool and join Crystal Palace this summer

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have identified Clyne as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's potential replacement.

It's looking increasingly that Wan-Bissaka will join Manchester United, and Palace are planning ahead.

Clyne, 28, has lost favour at Liverpool - in part due to the rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth as he recovered from a string of injuries that plagued him for the 2017/18 season.

The report claims that Clyne's agent will meet with Liverpool representatives to try and engineer an exit.

A move to south London would see him return to where he began his career.

Palace, however, will have to meet Liverpools valuation which is thought to stand at around £12 million.

