Nedved insists Juve key men going nowhere

Former Juve coach Antonio Conte walked out on the Italian champions this week, with reports suggesting he was unhappy with a lack of transfer activity.

Conte was also said to be concerned by talk of Vidal potentially joining Manchester United, while fellow midfielder Pogba has also been linked with a big-money move ahead of the new season.

Juve legend Nedved has set the record straight, though, stating that the club plan to keep hold of their sought-after players and will only sell if they receive offers they are unable to refuse.

He said: "Anyone who thinks Antonio Conte resigned due to the transfer strategy is wrong. Our plan is clear: we want to keep all our best players, including Vidal and Pogba.

"We don't want to sell anyone, especially not Vidal. Of course, if a particularly high offer arrived then we'd have to think about it, but we don't want to sell our champions.

"We want to be competitive in the Champions League and the only sales will be players who are not part of our plans."