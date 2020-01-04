Arturo Vidal News and Features
Date of birth: May 22, 1987
Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial
Club(s): Colo-Colo, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona
Country: Chile
Signing fee: £16.2 million
Is considered one of the most complete midfielders in the world, known for his hard-tackling and aggressive approach. Began his career at Colo-Colo before signing for Bayer Leverkusen and then Juventus where he celebrated four Serie A titles. Moved to Bayern Munich - following the 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona - and won three Bundesliga crowns before joining Barca. Has featured in two World Cups and won two Copa Americas for Chile.
Latest about Arturo Vidal
Ronald Koeman confirmed as new Barcelona manager – but their problems run far deeper than hiring a new boss
By Mark White
Barça La Masia drying up, recruitment based off nostalgia and a strict philosophy is killing Barcelona – Ronald Koeman has an impossible job at a club that needs a complete restructure
Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?
By Ed McCambridge
Barcelona’s humiliating Champions League exit is set to spark a summer of upheaval at the club. Which players could land transfers out of Catalonia?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz! Can you name every nation to compete in the Copa America?
By FourFourTwo Staff
It's one of many tournaments not happening this year - but can you recall every country that's made it before?
7 La Liga players who could be on the move this January
Posted
La Liga This January, some of La Liga's hottest talent is up for grabs. With Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United among the suitors, we look through the likely deals on offer
Barcelona boss Valverde says De Jong’s red card ‘did us damage’ in derby draw
By FourFourTwo Staff
Barcelona
Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
