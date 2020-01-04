Arturo Vidal News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: May 22, 1987
Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial
Club(s): Colo-Colo, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona
Country: Chile
Signing fee: £16.2 million

Is considered one of the most complete midfielders in the world, known for his hard-tackling and aggressive approach. Began his career at Colo-Colo before signing for Bayer Leverkusen and then Juventus where he celebrated four Serie A titles. Moved to Bayern Munich - following the 2015 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona - and won three Bundesliga crowns before joining Barca. Has featured in two World Cups and won two Copa Americas for Chile.

Suarez, Pique, Busquets – the ageing stars Ronald Koeman may look to move on

By PA Staff

Ronald Koeman, new Barcelona manager

Ronald Koeman confirmed as new Barcelona manager – but their problems run far deeper than hiring a new boss

By Mark White

Barça La Masia drying up, recruitment based off nostalgia and a strict philosophy is killing Barcelona – Ronald Koeman has an impossible job at a club that needs a complete restructure

Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

By Ed McCambridge

Barcelona’s humiliating Champions League exit is set to spark a summer of upheaval at the club. Which players could land transfers out of Catalonia?

Vidal secures Barcelona win as Messi snatches a piece of history

By PA Staff

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal

Quiz! Can you name every nation to compete in the Copa America?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's one of many tournaments not happening this year - but can you recall every country that's made it before?

7 La Liga players who could be on the move this January

La Liga This January, some of La Liga's hottest talent is up for grabs. With Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United among the suitors, we look through the likely deals on offer

Barcelona boss Valverde says De Jong’s red card ‘did us damage’ in derby draw

By FourFourTwo Staff

Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona

By FourFourTwo Staff

Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona to derby draw after late leveller

By FourFourTwo Staff

