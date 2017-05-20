Negredo 'in talks' with Galatasaray

Galatasaray have held talks with Alvaro Negredo according to the Turkish Super Lig club's sporting director Cenk Ergun.

Negredo has spent this season on loan at Middlesbrough from Valencia but the former Sevilla and Manchester City striker's nine goals could not help them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who won the last of his 21 Spain caps in November 2013, appears unlikely to have a future at Valencia and Espanyol were linked to his services by SuperDeporte last month.

However, Ergun told reporters after Friday's 2-0 win over Osmanlispor that Negredo figures in Galatasaray's plans after a season when the 20-time Turkish champions have failed to reach the Champions League for a second year in succession.

"Yes we held talks with Alvaro Negredo but revealing too much information harms us," he said.

"These types of players are highly regarded. It is important to announce such moves when it's time."

Ergun also refused to rule out a return to Istanbul for Jason Denayer, who spent a year on loan with Gala from Manchester City in 2015-16.

This term, the Belgium international has taken part in a relegation campaign for Sunderland in England and his prospects at parent club City are seemingly limited.

Asked whether Galatasary would bring Deneyer back, Ergun replied: "We might."