Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “much better manager” than he was a year ago

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing to improve as a manager.

Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford in December 2018, replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho on an interim basis.

A superb run of results in the Premier League and Champions League saw the United board hand Solskjaer a permanent contract in March 2019.

The Norwegian, who is now approaching his first anniversary as the Red Devils’ full-time boss, has been criticised at times this term.

However, Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League means United are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

That run includes victories over Manchester City and Chelsea, who United now trail by just three points in the race for the Champions League.

And Matic thinks Solskjaer, who previously coached Molde and Cardiff, has come on leaps and bounds since he was appointed permanent United manager 11 months ago.

“Every day he is improving, getting more experience. For sure he will be better and better,” he told Sky Sports.

“Like every manager – Carlo Ancelotti, now and 20 years ago he is not the same. He knows more, he gets more experience, so it will be the same with Ole.

“He is a much better manager than one year ago, in my opinion.

“Now he knows all of the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the game, after the game. For his job, the experience is very important.”

United will be looking to extend their Premier League winning run to three matches when they take on Ancelotti's Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils will then turn their attention to Friday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Championship side Derby.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer’s side have been drawn against Austrian outfit LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League.

