Netherlands plan Cruyff tribute against France

KNVB director Bert van Oostveen feels Johan Cruyff was the greatest player Netherlands ever produced and aims to honour the former Ajax and Barcelona star in Friday's international friendly against France.

Netherlands great Cruyff passed away on Thursday in Barcelona at the age of 68 after losing his battle against cancer.

"Cruyff's death is terrible. Netherlands' greatest ever has passed away," Van Oostveen told NOS.

"The game against France will go on as planned, but it will have an entirely different atmosphere.

"The game will be a tribute to Cruyff."

The KNVB added in an official statement that Friday's friendly against France will be halted in the 14th minute for one minute's silence in honour of Oranje's iconic former number 14.

"The KNVB, including the national team and its staff is deeply touched by the news that Cruyff has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, who were with him when he passed away," the statement reads.

"Cruyff's death is a huge loss for Dutch football and we will honour him in a number of ways. Netherlands play France on Friday and the game will be stopped in the 14th minute for one minute's silence.

"The KNVB hopes amateur sides across the country will also pay tribute to Cruyff, but leaves it up to the clubs how to do so."