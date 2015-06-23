Neville scoffs at rumours of De Gea-Ramos swap and cash deal

Gary Neville has warned former club Manchester United to think twice before offering goalkeeper David de Gea plus a big-money bid to lure Sergio Ramos away from Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old defender is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, although the decorated Spain international has seemingly played down the speculation.

As rumours of Ramos swapping Madrid for Manchester appear unlikely to go away any time soon, reported Real target De Gea has had United fans sweating, since he said earlier this month: "We'll see what happens with my future."

De Gea was last month crowned the club's player of the year in recognition for a stunning season that saw United reclaim a place in the UEFA Champions League.

A firm fans' favourite at Old Trafford, De Gea remains strongly linked with a return to his homeland after four years with the Premier League club, but Neville hopes United do not undervalue the young Spaniard.

The pundit posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "These reports saying 40m plus DDG for Ramos?? Please no! Nothing v Ramos but it can't be right."