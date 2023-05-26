New Arsenal kit: Gunners reveal gold-lined 2023/24 home shirt inspired by the 'Invincibles'

Arsenal will be sporting a hefty amount of gold on their home shirt next season, with the new kit dropping just ahead of the final day of the season.

While the Gunners may have missed the chance to complement their new colour palette with similarly gold Premier League badges in 2023/24 the latest Adidas shirts are likely to prove popular with fans.

It's not the first of the 2023/24 Premier League kits to drop – Liverpool wore theirs in last weekend's match, and Manchester City's is 2000s throwback – but it could be in the running for one of the best on show: Arsenal kits have been lauded since Adidas started producing them in 2019.

The new shirt will be worn by both men's and women's sides, and features a round neck, lightning-shaped pinstripes and a gold Adidas logo and club badge. The nape of the neck also features a gold lightning bolt, while the white socks have red lightning running down them.

The kit has been designed as a homage to 2003/04 shirt – celebrating 20 years since Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season, which saw them lift the Premier League title after going a full campaign without a defeat. The round neck, white sleeves encroaching up to the collar, and gold touches are all references to that famous year.

That team's record of 26 wins and 12 draws features on the side of the kit.

Reflecting on the 20th anniversary, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour said: "Playing in that season 20 years ago, surrounded by so many wonderful players is something I will never forget, and it is great to see we are celebrating our club history by bringing out this new home shirt – something I think all the supporters will truly love."

FourFourTwo spots some other inspirations, too. The spiky details are vaguely reminiscent of the Gunners' 1994-96 home shirt, when the kit was produced by Nike.

Adidas have been visiting the inspiration well of retro kits in recent years – the famous 1990s 'bruised banana' shirt also got a modern reimagining in 2019.

The Arsenal home shirt from 1994 to 1996 seems to have served as inspiration for this new kit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although they won't be wearing this kit as champions, they will at least be taking it with them into the Champions League next season – the first time the club have appeared in the competition since 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still manager.

The new kit will be available to buy on Adidas.com.