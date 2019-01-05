New Bournemouth signing Solanke facing a month out

Dominic Solanke is unlikely to be fit enough to make his Bournemouth debut until February, manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.

The striker completed a move from Liverpool on Friday in a deal reported to be worth £19million, having struggled for first-team opportunities under Jurgen Klopp.

The England international had appeared likely to join Crystal Palace on loan until the move fell through, with fitness concerns rumoured to be the reason.

And Howe says Solanke could miss the rest of January due to a hamstring problem Bournemouth knew about before completing the deal.

"Dominic will miss most of January," Howe said after his side's 3-1 FA Cup third-round loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"He's got a bit of a hamstring issue so it will be more February before we're likely to see him in action.

"But we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks."