New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support

Everton claim they are making progress towards building a long-awaited new stadium, having secured both a site at Bramley Moore Dock and support from Liverpool City Council for funding.

The club, based at Goodison Park since 1892, have hit a number of stumbling blocks in their protracted attempts to find a modern home, with Bramley Moore Dock on the banks of the Mersey the latest site to be identified as an ideal location.

Chief executive Robert Elstone stated on Thursday that Everton have made "two very significant steps forward".

"Firstly, I'm delighted to announce we have secured the land at Bramley Moore Dock, which is tremendous news," he told EvertonTV.

"It's the site that all our fans have wanted, it's the site that our chairman wanted.

"Secondly, I'm delighted to announce that the council has confirmed its willingness to support us in finding a funding solution. As fans will have heard me say many times in the past, finding the finance to build the stadium has been our biggest challenge.

"While we still need cabinet approval for the council to support the package, we believe that we have made a significant step forward."

| Everton Director & CEO Robert Elstone and on the progress made regarding a potential new stadium at Bramley Moore. March 23, 2017

Joe Anderson, Liverpool's mayor, added that the plans represent a "good deal" for the city, while allowing Everton to write "a new chapter".

"The cabinet report will be published and will be open for public scrutiny, for people to see," Anderson said. "It's a good deal for the city - not only in terms of finances, and it means the city doesn't actually make any financial contribution.

"What it gives us is not only providing a new home for Everton Football Club, which is crucial for the city and also for the club itself, it is a new chapter, a new page in Everton's history, but it also means the regeneration of north Liverpool can take place.

"That's fundamentally important to have Everton in north Liverpool."