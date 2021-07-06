New Sundowns striker arrives in SA to complete move

New Mamelodi Sundowns forward Pavol Safranko arrived in South Africa over this past weekend and has completed his medicals with the deal set to be announced soon, according to reports.

According to KickOff.com, Safranko arrived in South Africa before being taken to Chloorkop for medicals by his agent, Godwin Emmanuel of Gzedsports Management.

The deal has been in the works for some time with the Brazilians linked to a move for the 26-year-old in February, but his club, Sespi OP, rejected a big bid.

However, Downs returned with a record transfer for Safranko, exceeding the €600,000 mark.

The Slovakian will put pen to paper on a three-year deal and provide the Brazilians with even more firepower up front.

The forward has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 63 games for the Romanian top-flight side since his arrival from Aalborg in August 2019.

The Slovak is set to join the rest of the team for a pre-season camp at the University of Pretoria High Performance Centre on Tuesday, according to a source close to the club.

"The Slovak striker has completed his medical at Sundowns. He is going to join the rest of team for their pre-season camp at Tuks," the source said.