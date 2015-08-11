Newcastle striker Riviere may require surgery

Steve McClaren has revealed that Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Riviere may require knee surgery.

Newcastle have not yet seen the best of Riviere, who arrived on Tyneside from Monaco just over a year ago and endured a disappointing first season at the Premier League club.

Riviere scored just once in 23 top-flight appearances in his debut campaign in England and the 25-year-old's hopes of catching new boss McClaren's eye suffered a blow when he sustained a knock, which ensured he returned home early from the tour of the United States.

Newcastle head coach McClaren has now revealed that Riviere could need an operation as he struggles with a damaged meniscus.

"I think Manu Riviere's knee was painful after training." the former Derby boss told the Chronicle.

"So he might have to have surgery. We are investigating that."

With Riviere missing out on Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Southampton to begin their 2015-16 Premier League campaign, Papiss Cisse started and scored as the central striker in McClaren's formation, while new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic came off the bench to make his debut.

McClaren was able to offer positive news of Paul Dummett and Remy Cabella, who are set to return to full training this week.