Ex-Newcastle United coach reveals bizarre story on how former owner Mike Ashley once offered him an EIGHT-year contract

Woodman, now manager of League Two side Bromley, has been drawn to face his ex-employers in the third round of this season's FA Cup. The 53-year-old played for ten clubs during his playing career before spending five years with the Magpies under Alan Pardew.

The former Brentford shot-stopper featured on the popular 'Under the Cosh' podcast back in 2021 and detailed how former Newcastle owner Ashley handed him and other members of Pardew's coaching staff a bizarre extension that was unparalleled in the year 2012.

Andy Woodman reveals how Mike Ashley offered him an eight-year contract extension at Newcastle United

Woodman revealed how he was originally heading for a quiet meal with some friends before the night quickly escalated and he quickly found himself dancing the night away. Before he could make a swift exit, he spotted then-boss Ashley in the very same Newcastle establishment.

Woodman explained: "We started having a fair few drinks, it's a Friday night before a game I mean come on, I shouldn't be doing this let's be honest, but I've caught up with my friend and we're having a good night.

"Then I hear Mike Ashley is in the building, and I think "oh no f****** hell, that's all I need. And then I see Mike and [managing director] Derek Llambias and their crew of friends making a beeline towards us.

"I thought "Ah I'm in a bit of trouble now this isn't gonna look good. So before he's got to me I give it "How are you, Mike? I'm just shooting off, just had a bit of dinner with the family. I mean it's about f****** half-past 12 now!"

The now-Bromley gaffer continued, explaining how Ashley was feeling in a generous mood as the offer began to come to fruition. "He [Ashley] said 'nah, nah you stay here, let's get some shots.' My missus is looking at me as if to say we're in a bit of s*** here.

'So we're chatting away and it's all nice and then he says 'you've done a f****** great job, I love you, I'm gonna give you an eight-year contract tomorrow'. It was as if the music had immediately stopped and everyone had become sober. I'd gone from being really drunk and my wife dancing over there to her coming straight over and being like: 'Did he say eight years!?'

"So I sort of went, 'nah honestly Mike I love it here, you don't have to do that" but in my head, I'm thinking "Where's the pen!?"

Newcastle played the next day with Woodman admitting he felt extremely worse for wear when walking down the touchline at St James' Park ahead of the encounter and still cannot remember, due to the shock of Ashley's offer, whether United won, drew or lost.

Later that evening, the former Oxford United goalkeeper revealed the conversation with Pardew and told him he wouldn't be accepting the deal out of respect for all the other coaches at the club.

Woodman caught up with Ashley after the game and remembered: "I said 'I appreciate it Mike but it's going to cause you a bigger problem with the manager, assistant manager and all the other staff.' "He just goes... 'Well, I'll give you all eight-year contracts.'

Ashley stuck to his word and then presented the staggering contract extensions to Pardew, Woodman and co, but not before insisting top-level lawyers were allowed to read through each deal. He also expected a break clause, as is the case in many top-level sporting contracts, to exist.

To the astonishment of the attorney, no such clause existed. Struggling to hide his laughter, Woodman revealed how the lawyer in question told him in no uncertain terms to 'get a f****** pen and get that signed, and get yourself sacked from that job as quick as you can, there's full pay-up in there!'.

With their deals running until 2020, Pardew was sacked and paid up back in 2015 as the remaining staff members also left at different intervals thereafter. Woodman exited in 2015 after working under John Carver for a brief period too.

A spell at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta soon transpired before he took his first steps in football management with Whitehawk. He was then snapped up by Bromley with whom he has remained in charge since 2021.