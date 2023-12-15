Newcastle United star suffers injury setback, with 'another operation a possibility'

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has offered an update on injured players at the club, with one star at risk of having another operation.

A number of key performers are currently unavailable for Newcastle United at the moment, with their injury issues well-documented. Those problems have seen them falter in the Premier League and crash out of the Champions League, and the situation doesn't seem like improving anytime soon.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's game against Fulham at the weekend, Howe admitted that Harvey Barnes has suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury he suffered in September, with the forward not expected to return until at least January now - though there's potential he could be out for even longer.

Barnes last played for Newcastle in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's had a setback to a degree where he's felt a little bit of pain in his foot again," Howe said. "We're hoping he doesn't need to have another operation but that is a possibility."

Barnes suffered his foot injury during Newcastle's 8-0 win against Sheffield United in September, lasting just 12 minutes before having to leave the pitch. The winger looked on course to return within three months, but could face longer on the sidelines now.

Speaking about other injuries, Howe also suggested that positive news isn't forthcoming either, but he's looking forward to playing Fulham at the weekend despite a difficult few games.

Newcastle crashed out of the Champions League in midweek (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's mixed and it's been mainly negative so long on the injury front but we've battled through. Now we're getting players back who aren't quite in their best conditions. Others are having to play more and are picking up things. I haven't got my violin out and I'm not making excuses.

"It's going to be a big test of our ability to respond, our resilience. There'll be a narrative that will be negative and we have to override that; it can become more negative if you don't react in the right way. It's a brilliant group and by the time the game kicks off, we'll be ready for it.

"Certainly not negative internally, but I understand how these things work externally and we can't control that. We can't deny exiting Europe is a disappointment but we can control how we respond to it. Now we need to respond in the way we have done so many times since I've been here."

