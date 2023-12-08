Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's 25 most expensive signings?
Several of these players have arrived at St James' Park since the Saudi takeover in 2021
5 minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.
Newcastle United were renowned for their frugality in the transfer market under former owner Mike Ashley, but that's all changed since he left the club in 2021.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are now in control of the Magpies and have transformed their prospects with the help of some clever signings.
While eight of the 10 biggest deals have been done by the current owners, some stretch as far back as Freddy Shepherd's time in charge.
With five minutes on the clock, how many of Newcastle's most expensive signings, according to Transfermarkt, can you name?
