Newcastle eye England international as Nick Pope replacement, with Manchester United, Arsenal & Tottenham trio also in contention

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to swap one England goalkeeper with another to provide cover for the injured Nick Pope.

Having dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United, Pope requires surgery that is expected to keep him out for roughly four months. Manager Eddie Howe said there’s "still a chance" he could return fit enough to represent England in the summer European Championships, but it’s far from guaranteed.

The Magpies have been one of the most defensively solid teams in the division since Pope joined in summer 2022, but conceded three goals to Everton in second choice Martin Dúbravka's first full league game this season.

Now, The Star reports the club hierarchy has its eye on Crystal Palace shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone signed a four-year extension with Palace just last month but is being touted by the Magpies as a cost-effective cover who could challenge for the No.1 jersey upon Pope’s return.

He moved to south London in June 2022 and established himself as first choice towards the end of the season. Overall he’s kept 10 clean sheets from 29 Palace appearances, and earned a return to the England setup to keep his fourth clean sheet from four caps against Australia.

An injury sustained in Palace’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool may put paid to Newcastle’s plans for the keeper however, with David de Gea, Aaron Ramsdale and Hugo Lloris also understood to be in contention.

De Gea is a free agent having left Manchester United in summer, while Ramsdale is competing with David Raya between the sticks for Arsenal and Lloris is out of favour at Tottenham.

