Newcastle United: Transfer report claims SIX new signings are heading for Tyneside

Newcastle United were initially planning a quiet first transfer window under their new Saudi Arabian ownership - but plans for such a thing have been thrown out of the window, thanks to poor Premier League form.

Eddie Howe is yet to manage a match for the Magpies, yet journalist Duncan Castles has told the Transfer Window podcast that the Toon Army are planning as many six new transfers.

Newcastle currently sit bottom of the Premier League and remain the only side to have not won this campaign, after Norwich City beat Brentford before the international break. Now, the new directors plan to act, with the potential for half a dozen new faces to arrive at St. James's Park before the end of the season.

"They have realised that the club is in a worse state in football terms than they expected when they came in, and that relegation is a real possibility given the poor quality of players they have and the position they're in in the division," Castles said.

"How do they solve that? Obviously, the January window has become far more important to them."

Newcastle are thought to be in the market for a new goalkeeper - following links with Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - along with a right-back, creative midfielders and another striker to ease the burden on Callum Wilson. With as many six players coming in though, it's likely that the new owners could refresh the spine of the team.

Nathan Ake has been talked about in recent days as ex-Bournemouth boss Howe looks to his old stalwart at Dean Court. Ageing Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale has been mentioned, while Jesse Lingard's situation at Manchester United has been discussed in relation to the Magpies.

Kieran Trippier - who also worked with Howe early in his career - may also be an option.