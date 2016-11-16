Newcastle's Shelvey pleads not guilty to FA charge

Jonjo Shelvey has pleaded not guilty to a misconduct charge from the Football Association which alleged he used racially abusive language.

The incident relates to last month's Championship match between Wolves and the midfielder's club Newcastle United, who lost 2-0 at Molineux.

Shelvey is alleged to have used "abusive and/or insulting words… [that] included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality" towards Morocco international Romain Saiss.

The 24-year-old had until Wednesday to respond the charge, which he has now denied and requested a personal hearing.

He will be able to continue playing until the case has been heard.

Newcastle released a statement which read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Jonjo Shelvey has today pleaded not guilty to an FA charge of misconduct in relation to an alleged incident during Newcastle United's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 17 September.

"The player has requested a personal hearing with the FA regarding this matter. The club will be making no further comment until the matter has been concluded."

Shelvey has played six times for England, although has not been capped for a year.