Team-mate says Neymar’s Barcelona return would be “for the good of Brazilian football”
Brazil full-back Filipe Luis has insisted that Neymar’s proposed return to Barcelona would benefit the Seleção.
The forward is unsettled at PSG and eager to return to the Camp Nou this summer, although any deal would be expensive and complicated.
But Luis, who left Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract this summer and is now a free agent, was in no doubt about how he wants the saga to unfold.
"I want him to end up at Barcelona," he told the Tiempo de Juego programme on Cadena COPE and Radio MARCA.
"Neymar is happy at Barcelona. I want him to have fun and to be by the side of Lionel Messi.
"I hope, for the good of Brazilian football, that Neymar goes back to Barcelona. But I don't think that will be easy."
