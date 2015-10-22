Neymar in, Coutinho out of Brazil squad

Neymar has returned to the Brazil squad to face Argentina and Peru next month, but Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been left out.

Coutinho - who has been criticised in the past by head coach Dunga over his national team form - was included for the recent World Cup qualifiers with Chile and Venezuela before leaving the squad, to be replaced by Kaka.

Both the 23-year-old and team-mate Roberto Firmino have been omitted from the latest squad, as captain Neymar returns following a four-game suspension picked up in the Copa America.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva is again overlooked, but Orlando City veteran Kaka has kept his place and Renato Augusto of Corinthians has earned a recall.

Brazil take on Argentina on November 13 before a home qualifier against Peru four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Internacional), Cassio (Corinthians), Jefferson (Botafogo).

Defenders: Miranda (Inter), Marquinhos, David Luiz (PSG), Gil (Corinthians), Danilo (Real Madrid), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Renato Augusto (Corinthians), Elias (Corinthians), Oscar (Chelsea), Lucas Lima (Santos), Willian (Chelsea), Kaka (Orlando City).

Forwards:Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Neymar (Barcelona), Ricardo Oliveira (Santos), Hulk (Zenit).