Neymar admits returning to Barcelona in the summer would have made him happy

PSG forward Neymar says he wanted to re-join Barcelona in the summer so he could be "happy".

The Brazil international swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes for a world-record fee of £198m in 2017.

However, he was heavily linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the summer, while PSG were reportedly willing to sanction his departure for the right price.

Neither La Liga side was able to meet their demands, though, forcing Neymar to stay put for at least another season.

The former Santos star has since returned to the fold in the French capital, scoring four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

And Neymar has now admitted that he wanted to return to Barcelona to be happy, although he also pledged to give his all to PSG in the meantime.

“I understand what they [the club’s fans] are feeling. I’m trying to understand this, but I ask them to understand me too,” he told OTRO.

“When you’re not happy, whatever work you do, you try to leave, to work elsewhere to change jobs. That’s what I wanted to do. I was trying to find happiness, but in the end I stayed and, I as I said, I’ll do my best.

“It’s like the situation between a man and a woman; it’s part of the relationship. We fight, then we make peace and the love comes back.

Neymar also praised PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe and says their friendship away from football helps them on the field.

“He's an incredible kid, he's joyful, he's happy,” he added. "Not to mention his football, which is amazing.

"We get along really well both on and off the pitch. I think this makes thing easier, for our game, for our team, because we always help each other, and this is reflected in our team, of course.”

PSG travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

