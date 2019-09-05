Neymar cried when his move to Barcelona didn't materialise this summer – report

PSG forward Neymar is said to have cried when a proposed move to Barcelona fell through this summer.

The Brazil international was keen to return to the Camp Nou after two underwhelming seasons with the French champions.

However, Barcelona were ultimately unable to meet PSG’s asking price and backed out of a deal before the European transfer window closed on Monday.

And according to El Chiringuito, Neymar reacted emotionally when he learned that he would not be able to re-join the Blaugrana.

The Spanish TV programme reports that the 27-year-old got tearful after it became apparent that he would have to remain at PSG for another year.

Nevertheless, Neymar is said to have assured the Ligue 1 side that he will work and give his all during the 2019/20 campaign.

