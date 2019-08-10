Real Madrid and Barcelona could go head-to-head for Neymar

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two clubs left in the race to sign Neymar, report AS.

The Brazil international is desperate to leave PSG before the European transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Ligue 1 club are also open to selling the forward, but only if they are able to recoup the £198m they splashed out on his signature in summer 2017.

And rivals Madrid and Barcelona could be poised to lock horns as they both attempt to sign the 27-year-old.

The two clubs find themselves in a similar situation to 2013, when Barcelona beat Madrid to the signing of the then-Santos attacker.

PSG also offered Neymar to Manchester United this week, but the Premier League giants turned down the proposal.

READ MORE

Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

The 8 most momentous opening-day matches in Premier League history

Predicted! FourFourTwo’s 2019/20 Premier League table