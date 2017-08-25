Neymar will go past Messi, Ronaldo – Ranieri

Neymar will eventually pass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the world's best, according to Claudio Ranieri.

The Brazil star has made an impressive start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring three goals in his opening two games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Neymar, 25, joined PSG in a world-record €222million move from Barcelona earlier this month.

Ranieri, now coach of Nantes, said Neymar was a future Ballon d'Or winner.

"I think like everyone else. He's a great player," the Italian said on Thursday.

"I think that after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he will win the Ballon d'Or in the future."

Ranieri said he felt Neymar would go past both Barcelona star Messi, 30, and Madrid maestro Ronaldo, 32.

"I think that gently, he will beat them, because he's very young," he said.