Neymar's father: Man United made an offer

Barcelona received an offer for Neymar from Manchester United in the previous transfer window, according to the player's father and manager.

The Brazil captain - who remains embroiled in legal issues surrounding his transfer from Santos to Camp Nou in 2013 - and Neymar Sr were apparently asked if they would be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

However, Neymar's father insisted that neither the Catalan club or player wanted the deal to go through and the offer is no longer on the table.

"Barcelona received a proposal, and the club told us they were not going to sell him," Neymar Sr said on Boa Tarde Fox.

"They asked if we were interested, but it was not the case. Barcelona did not sell because he has three years left on his contract.

"It was a project from Manchester [United], only this proposal is no longer as he stayed."

Neymar sees Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi as an inspirational figure, according to his father, but also hopes to be a role model for others.

"Messi is in front. Of course, being next to him offers a great chance to see him," he added.

"It's inspirational for Neymar. He is a great partner on and off the field, but assessing who is best is difficult.

"It is necessary to have Neymar, Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] to inspire others."

Barcelona's technical secretary Robert Fernandez told Catalunya Radio last week that talks over a new deal for Neymar were progressing well, adding his confidence that the 23-year-old would stay at Camp Nou "for life".