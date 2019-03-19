Chelsea face fight to keep N'Golo Kante, with three European giants interested

Chelsea could face a battle to keep N’Golo Kante this summer, with Calciomercato reporting that Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid are all keen on the France international.

The Blues have endured a disappointing 2019 and could miss out on Champions League football for the second season in a row having fallen to sixth in the Premier League table.

Maurizio Sarri's side may yet qualify for the competition by winning the Europa League, but a failure to do so could see Kante seek pastures new.

The former Leicester man has had to adapt to a new position this season, having been deployed in a more attacking role by Sarri.

The Chelsea boss has frequently been criticised for moving the ball-winner away from his favoured berth at the base of midfield, although Kante has responded with a career-high three top-flight goals.

And according to the Italian outlet, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid are all poised to swoop for the Frenchman should Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League.

