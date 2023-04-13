N'golo Kante "keen" on Arsenal switch when Chelsea deal expires this summer - report

Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante wants to join London rivals Arsenal when his contract expires this summer.

Various outlets, including the Mirror and Le Parisien report that the France international will ask his agent to push for a move to the Emirates ahead of next campaign, where he will be reunited with former midfield partner Jorginho.

Kante's terms with Chelsea expire on June 30, and talks of a new deal have broken down between the Blues and the World Cup winner. Kante has been instrumental in delivering a Premier League and Champion League title during his time at Stamford Bridge, but injuries have seen him become a peripheral figure over the past year.

Kante reportedly sees a move to Arsenal as a chance to get his career back on track ahead of next summer's Euros. Mikel Arteta's side have been in exceptional form this season, and currently sit top of the league with just eight matches remaining. Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the former Leicester City destroyer, who played a key role in France's 2018 World Cup win in Russia.

Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield ahead of next season, and landing a player of Kante's quality and experience on a free free is seen as a no-brainer. Arsenal have looked especially vulnerable this season whenever Tomas Partey is missing from the base of their midfield and Kante would provide quality cover and competition to the Ghanian as Arteta plans for Champions League football next term.

Chelsea are open to seeing the Frenchman depart, with new owner Todd Boehly plotting another raft of expensive additions to the squad this summer.