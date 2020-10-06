Ngoma returns to Cape Town City following failed Sundowns stint

Cape Town City have announced the signing of winger Aubrey Ngoma from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Orlando Pirates man formed a part of the Moumulanga Black Aces squad which was bough and relocated to Cape town to form CT City.

Ngoma excelled in the Mother City and after two seasons the Brazilians came in for his services.

The wide man, though, never really managed to find his feet in the competitive squad at Sundowns and only made 14 appearances of three seasons with Downs where he only managed the one assist.

Welcome back home... 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/JlYg8heeAPOctober 6, 2020

The winger has been looking for a move for some time now, and although SuperSport United were believed to be interested in his services in the past he has now resigned for the Citizens.

Ngoma will come in to help fill the void left by Kermit Erasmus who recently left the club for Sundowns.