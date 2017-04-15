Nice 3 Nancy 1: Comeback win clinches Champions League spot

Nice made sure of their place in Ligue 1's top three and next season's Champions League qualifiers by coming from behind to beat Nancy 3-1.

As well as keeping them in the title race, the result extended Nice's unbeaten run to 10 Ligue 1 games and guaranteed their first top-three finish since 1976, while Nancy remain embroiled in a relegation dogfight after letting a first-half lead slip.

That lead was established when Nice's Valentin Eysseric failed to clear his lines after a corner and Julien Cetout crossed to the far post where Junior Dale poked the ball into the net with 26 minutes on the clock.

It took Nice just nine minutes to equalise through Mickael Le Bihan, who beat Guy N'Dy Assembe with a low shot after excellent work on the edge of the penalty area by Vincent Koziello and Younes Belhanda.

N'Dy Assembe made a good one-handed save from Eysseric's close-range shot in the first minute of the second half and five minutes later Issiar Dia clumsily fouled Dalbert in the penalty area.

Jean Michael Seri scored from the spot, side-footing the ball down the centre of the goal, and he capped a fine individual performance with his second goal after 84 minutes, latching onto Eysseric's slide-rule pass and shooting across the face of goal to make it 3-1.