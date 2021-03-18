Nigel Adkins targets Premier League after being appointed as Charlton boss

Charlton have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager following Lee Bowyer’s departure for Birmingham, the League One club have announced.

The 56-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal after holding talks with owner Thomas Sandgaard.

The former Southampton boss has set his sights on winning promotion this season and stated his ambition is to take the club back o the Premier League.

Adkins told the club’s official website: “I had a conversation with Thomas and he highlighted where he wants this club to go. It’s an exciting and long-term vision.

“Getting to the Premier League is something that we all want and something that I have done before. I want to achieve that again.

“The team got a great result on Tuesday night and now we need to keep driving on together, because we have got a chance of winning promotion this season.”

Adkins, who was due to take training for the first time on Thursday morning, guided Southampton from League One to the top flight via back-to-back promotions between 2010 and 2012.

He also twice led Scunthorpe to promotion from the third tier.

Sandgaard said: “I believe Nigel is the perfect personality, with the perfect background and the perfect experience to get us to where we want to be. Both Nigel and I want us to playing football in the Premier League and I can’t wait to see us there.”