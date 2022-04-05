Nike Total 90 Aerow: Iconic and incredibly rare match balls are on sale now

The Nike Total 90 Aerow is like nothing else. The very first winter ball for the Premier League, this thing shook English football when it landed in the mid-2000s.

It's just as iconic now as it was back then, able to conjure images of Thierry Henry slaloming through helpless defenders at his pomp. And not only is this ball still excellent to play with – the technology holds up – it's an instantly recognisable piece of Prem memorabilia if you're not sacrilege enough to boot it. It's perhaps the best football ever, you know.

They're as rare as an outfield player going in goal… but you can still find them about

Where to buy the Nike Total 90 Aerow

As with so much classic football merchandise, eBay (opens in new tab) is your best bet. The online marketplace is a hub of top sellers looking to shift football memorabilia, with much of the stuff that you can find on there brand new out of the box.

Some sellers are asking for as much as £1,000 for a Nike Total 90 Aerow ball. Luckily, since it's eBay, you can bargain since many sellers are open to offers – and it's worth checking the site regularly if there's an item you're particularly interested in, as there are superb deals to be had.

(Image credit: Ebay)

Just this week, one particularly high-quality-looking yellow Total 90 Aerow match ball fresh out of the box has landed on eBay (opens in new tab), with the seller willing to accept offers and saying the ball is "unused, unopened and undamaged item in original retail packaging".

(Image credit: Ebay)

Another in absolutely perfect condition has landed on eBay recently (opens in new tab), being sold from the UK. There are no pictures of packaging for this particular ball but again, the seller is open to offers for the ball.

(Image credit: Ebay)

Finally, one seller in the United States is selling first edition Nike Total 90 Aerow balls (opens in new tab) in white/blue colours for approximately £60. The seller says that the balls have been "Kept in the same condition as purchased" – and the ball will be posted within 10 days of purchase. There are five left.

