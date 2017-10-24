Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah had quite the impact in the EFL Cup, becoming the first player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager to score for the club.

With Wenger's men facing a shock exit, Nketiah, 18, came off the bench to tap in an 85th-minute equaliser against Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

The teenager headed in a second in extra time to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead in the fourth-round clash.

Nketiah was born in May 1999, almost three years after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager, with the Frenchman having led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.