No absentees as England round off Russia preparations

Ryan Bertrand returned from a groin problem to join a fully fit England squad for training ahead of their Euro 2016 opener versus Russia.

Roy Hodgson is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from for England's Euro 2016 opener against Russia after all 23 members of his squad took part in a final training session at their Chantilly base on Friday.

Ryan Bertrand missed training earlier this week due to a groin injury sustained during the warm-up friendly against Australia but took a full part in running drills under the watchful eye of Hodgson and his coaching staff.

Tottenham's Danny Rose remains favourite to secure the left-back berth ahead of his Southampton rival Bertrand, while Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling showed no ill-effects after applying ice and strapping to his left knee earlier in the week.

Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Fraser Forster and Tom Heaton were also in action on a separate pitch.

England travel to Marseille later on Friday, where they play Russia at the Stade Velodrome.

 