No absentees as England round off Russia preparations

Roy Hodgson is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from for England's Euro 2016 opener against Russia after all 23 members of his squad took part in a final training session at their Chantilly base on Friday.

Ryan Bertrand missed training earlier this week due to a groin injury sustained during the warm-up friendly against Australia but took a full part in running drills under the watchful eye of Hodgson and his coaching staff.

Tottenham's Danny Rose remains favourite to secure the left-back berth ahead of his Southampton rival Bertrand, while Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling showed no ill-effects after applying ice and strapping to his left knee earlier in the week.

Wayne Rooney will face the media in Marseille later. Looking happy enough this morning June 10, 2016

Goalkeepers Joe Hart, Fraser Forster and Tom Heaton were also in action on a separate pitch.

England goalies also being put through their paces. Here's Joe Hart in action June 10, 2016

England travel to Marseille later on Friday, where they play Russia at the Stade Velodrome.