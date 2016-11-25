No assurances from Montella over Bacca's Milan future

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella was non-committal over the future of Carlos Bacca when asked about reports linking the striker to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bacca was tipped for a transfer after his first season in Italy, when he scored 18 goals in 38 Serie A games, though the Colombian was thought to not be keen on a switch to West Ham.

French champions PSG are a stronger attraction, however, offering Bacca Champions League football and a likely hike in wages should they make a move.

Montella told a news conference before Saturday's match with Empoli: "Can Bacca leave in January? I'm sorry to disappoint you, but it's too early to talk about it.

"We won't talk about the market. For now, Bacca is a Milan player."

Keisuke Honda and Luiz Adriano have also been linked with moves to China, but Montella was giving nothing away there, either.

He said: "It's all too early."