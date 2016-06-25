No chance Barcelona star Neymar will join Madrid, says his father

There is no chance of Neymar leaving Barcelona for arch-rivals Real Madrid, the player's father says.

Neymar joined Barca from Santos in 2013 and has just two seasons remaining on his initial five-year contract.

No agreement on an extension has been reached between the Brazilian and the Catalan club, leading to suggestions he could be set for a transfer to the likes of Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Neymar Snr, however, has categorically denied a potential move to Barca's Clasico rivals could be on the cards.

"The possibility of him ending up there [Madrid] is zero," he told Fox Sports Brasil.

The Brazil captain is used to such speculation but remains happy at the Catalan giants, according to his father.

"He's still under contract with the club and they know everything that's going on," added Neymar Snr.

"There's lots of speculation and it's clear he's become mixed up in all that. People know there are various clubs interested in him for his football, but they don't want to say he's talking to them or having any dealings.

"People have said 10,000 different things about my son. Neymar has a contract at Barcelona, and he has two years left.

"That's the only certainty. He has to obey that contract. Besides, he's happy at the club. The speculation will go on, like it has been for a while, but everyone's used it by now."