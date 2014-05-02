No decision taken on future, says Giggs

The United legend took over as interim manager at Old Trafford last week after David Moyes' unsuccessful tenure was brought to an end.

Giggs oversaw a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Premier League strugglers Norwich City in his first game at the helm, and has been backed to take the reins on a permanent basis by several past and present United players.

However, the United hierarchy are thought to prefer a more experienced option, with Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal the hot favourite to be appointed.

Those rumours will not distract Giggs from the task of preparing his side for Saturday's showdown with Sunderland.

The 40-year-old says discussions over his future will take place at the end of the campaign.

"Nothing has changed. (This job) is just until the end of the season," Giggs said in a press conference on Friday.

"We will chat when the season is over. The main concentration I have is on the Sunderland game and then after that the remaining two games.

"I have a lot to think about - whether to continue playing. But my concentration is just on now. We will see what happens at the end of the season."