No intention to leave Tottenham - Lamela

Tottenham attacking midfielder Erik Lamela said it has never been his intention to move away from White Hart Lane.

The Argentina international has struggled to live up to his £27million price-tag since moving from Roma in 2013.

But Lamela has enjoyed a bright start to the 2015-16 season, helping Tottenham finish top of their group in the Europa League with a hat-trick against Monaco on Thursday.

The 23-year-old is happy with life in North London, despite constant reports linking him with a move away.

"It seems that every summer I have been here there have been suggestions I might be leaving. I don’t know why that came about but no way was I leaving," Lamela said, via the Mirror.

"It has never been my intention to do that."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League after 15 games and appear sure to be contending for a Champions League place by the end of the season.

"As an individual I have personal ambitions – scoring goals, giving as many assists as I can but also working hard for the team and doing a job in defence as well," Lamela said.

"My ambitions are for the team and what we can achieve as a whole.

"A dream season? We can’t start using phrases like that because there is still half the season to go.

"If at the end of the season we can look back and see Spurs in the top four, that would be a great personal achievement and it would prove that the team has done a great job as well."

Tottenham host Newcastle at White Hart Lane on Sunday and will be hoping to continue their run of 14 consecutive league games without defeat.