No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez

Real Madrid did not receive an official offer from an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo but it is possible an approach was made to one of his associates, says president Florentino Perez.

The Portugal captain's agent Jorge Mendes claimed that Ronaldo was the latest target for the big-spending Chinese Super League, with an offer of €300million made to Real and a salary of €100m per season reportedly offered to try and tempt him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mendes was quick to add that Ronaldo, who won The Best FIFA Men's Player award on Tuesday, was not interested in leaving Madrid, though.

And Perez is adamant there was never a formal approach for the 31-year-old, who is Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer.

"Real Madrid received no offer," he told Onda Cero.

"It is possible [something happened] as there have been many people interested over the years in signing Ronaldo.

"But Madrid have received no such offer.

"Sometimes it can happen that people talk on the margins, away from the club."

Ronaldo, who has scored 17 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, has a contract with Madrid until June 2021.