'No words are enough to describe him, he has brought hope, joy and happiness - he is going to conquer the world!' Giorgi Kinkladze on Georgia's new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Giorgi Kinkladze celebrates for Manchester City in the 1990s at Maine Road

For a long time, the Georgian footballer best renowned as a goalscoring creative wizard was none other than Giorgi Kinkladze, one of the great 1990s Premier League mavericks.

But for all the magic in his boots, the former Manchester City icon never achieved what his country’s modern-day superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has already done by the age of 23 – lead Georgia to a major tournament.

The Napoli winger scored four goals in qualifying to take his overall tally to 15 – the third-best of all time behind Shota Arveladze (26) and Temuri Ketsbaia (17) – before a play-off final penalty shootout win over Greece sparked scenes of euphoric celebration in Tbilisi.

WATCH | Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Today, Kvaratskhelia will lead Georgia’s charge in their major tournament debut against Turkey in Dortmund.

It will cap a remarkable couple of years in which he won Napoli’s first Serie A title for 33 years and the Player of the Season award to rapidly rival any of his compatriots as one of the best-known and most talented Georgian footballers ever.

“Kvara is Kvara, no words are enough to describe him,” Kinkladze told FourFourTwo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He has brought hope, joy and happiness. He is the role model for kids, for fans, for team-mates.”

Kvaratskhelia’s exploits have already written his name into Georgian football history, but Kinkladze believes things will only get better from here for the winger.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given some similarities in their styles, particularly the penchant to tie defenders in knots with magnetic dribbling skills, Kinkladze was asked if he offered any advice to the man dubbed ‘Kvaradona’ in Naples.

“Yes, a couple of times. My only advice is to continue and enjoy the game,” Kinkladze said.

“Struggles are inevitable, you have ups and downs, but dedication and attitude will bring everything. He is going to conquer the world.”

However, Kinkladze was quick to warn that Georgia are far from a one-man show ahead of their Euro 2024 bow.

“Of course, exceptional talent brings outstanding players, and his role is important. But I can’t say that the team is dependent only on Kvara,” he said.

Giorgi Kinkladze in action for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am proud that this generation of players are capable of everything. They are helping each other, sacrificing for each other. We have a great mixture and it gives us success.

“These boys are special. You have (Giorgi) Mamardashvili in goal, (Giorgi) Kochorashvili and (Giorgi) Chakvetadze in midfield, (Georges) Mikautadze as striker.

“Budu Zivzivadze, (Otar) Kiteishvili, upcoming stars like (Anzor) Mekvabishvili and (Gabriel) Sigua.”

As for the boss, former France and Bayern Munich defender Willy Sagnol, Kinkladze added: “Willy showed to everyone that he is a great manager and an even greater psychologist. His results speak for themselves.”

More Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stories

PSG need ‘something crazy’ to sign Liverpool-linked star as transfer saga turns ugly: report



Manchester City report: Agent says 'the new Maradona' will 'play for Man City'



Ranked! The 10 best left-wingers in the world



Napoli forward set to sign incredible five-year contract, stopping any summer transfer: report