'No words are enough to describe him, he has brought hope, joy and happiness - he is going to conquer the world!' Giorgi Kinkladze on Georgia's new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Giorgi Kinkladze played 58 times for Georgia but is excited by the prospect of the new kid on the block

Giorgi Kinkladze celebrates for Manchester City in the 1990s at Maine Road in there blue home Kappa kit
Giorgi Kinkladze celebrates for Manchester City in the 1990s at Maine Road (Image credit: Future)

For a long time, the Georgian footballer best renowned as a goalscoring creative wizard was none other than Giorgi Kinkladze, one of the great 1990s Premier League mavericks.

But for all the magic in his boots, the former Manchester City icon never achieved what his country’s modern-day superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has already done by the age of 23 – lead Georgia to a major tournament.

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 