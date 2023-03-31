Napoli forward set to sign incredible five-year contract, stopping any summer transfer: report

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to sign a contract extension with Napoli, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Europe's elite are currently interested in signing the Georgian in the upcoming transfer window, his performances for the Serie A runaway leaders impressing the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG.

Kvaratskhelia has managed 14 goals and 16 assists across 30 games in Italy's domestic league and the Champions League so far this season, a remarkable return for the 22-year-old which has made top clubs around Europe sit up and take notice.

Napoli have no intention of selling him, though, especially with Victor Osimhen looking increasingly likely to depart in the summer. As a result, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping to extend Kvaratskhelia's deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by a further year, keeping him at the club until 2028.

According to French publication Footmercato (opens in new tab), Kvaratskhelia is set to sign a deal which would more than double his salary at the club, though it would still only be in the region of €80,000 a week, including bonuses.

Napoli have previously stated they would only entertain bids in the nine-figure region, which would inevitably rise even further should he sign a new contract. Signed from Dinamo Batumi for €15 million less than a year ago, Napoli could still make a huge profit on Kvaratskhelia in future transfer windows.

After 27 games played in Serie A, Napoli are 19 points clear of Lazio in second-place, meaning they could wrap up the title with games to spare. They face AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals in the next few weeks, with the winner pitted against either Inter Milan or Benfica in the semis.

Napoli will fancy their chances, therefore, of reaching the Champions League final, a trophy the club has never won in its history - not even in the glory days of Maradona.