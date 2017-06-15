Nolito: Guardiola has no faith in me, but Man City will want a big fee

Nolito says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost faith in him, but still expects the Premier League side to demand a big fee for his services.

The forward would be willing to join former club Celta Vigo and Sevilla, two of the clubs he has been heavily linked with joining, but does not expect his future to be resolved swiftly.

Nolito started only nine Premier League matches under Guardiola last season and stressed last week that his priority was a move back to Spain, giving him the best possible chance of selection for next year's World Cup.

The 30-year-old also revealed he had struggled to settle at City, finding the English language and weather a challenge.

"From December until the summer, I played very little," Nolito said to El Larguero. "All I want to do is play and if I have the chance, I want to leave and return to Spain.

"I want to play and try to be happy and I don't think Guardiola has any faith in me.

"I think my situation will stretch out until the end of the pre-season and I am not worried if I go to Sevilla, Celta or another team.

"I guess City will want to receive a big fee for me because they paid for me and they will have settled on a price.

"I would like to know as soon as possible but I will have to return there and do pre-season. I will not say the other teams [interested] because I already said two of them."

Nolito would find it difficult to decide between LaLiga sides Celta and Sevilla if he had to make a choice between the two.

"It's a difficult question, I wouldn't know what to say," he said.

"Sincerely, I don't know what is going to happen. If I had to choose, I would say the decision is too difficult.

"At Celta, I spent some of the best years of my career and I have plenty of friends there. Sevilla is a great club and they play in the Champions League. Each one has pros and cons.

"It's not an easy topic because you have to see what City says and what City want."