Kevin De Bruyne says he is relaxed over Manchester City contract talks amid MLS transfer speculation

Kevin De Bruyne says he is relatively relaxed despite speculation continuing to link him with a move away from Manchester City.

De Bruyne - ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - has won countless honours at the Etihad Stadium but has struggled for game time this season given reoccurring injuries to his hamstring.

Now back and ready to make an impact at City, the 33-year-old opened up on what his future may look like beyond this campaign with it still unknown whether he will extend his stay with Pep Guardiola's side.

Kevin De Bruyne remains unsure as to what lies ahead at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has been an integral part to Manchester City's success (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Honestly, I don’t know,” said De Bruyne when asked about his future at a press conference to preview City’s Champions League game against Feyenoord. Obviously when I started the season I knew things would happen and talks would happen. I had a conversation already in the summer but then obviously I had the injury.

“So really I was not in the right frame of mind to speak about that. I really want to be good and be back where I need to be on the pitch and be myself again, and then there’s no rush also.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also unsure what lies ahead of De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t feel uncomfortable in my situation. I just want to play football and I’m not really worried," added the Belgium international. I’ve put basically everything to the side. I was hoping to be out for a couple of days and it ended up being eight or nine weeks.”

Guardiola, who signed a new two-year deal at Manchester City last week, also failed to clear up De Bruyne's ongoing situation, admitting he feels there is still plenty left in the tank for the former Chelsea man.

He said: “Kevin, I’m pretty sure, will be honest. He will want to finish here after this season or the next one, or the next one, at his best.

“I don’t think he will be here when he believes he doesn’t feel he can be the Kevin that can produce and help the team like he has done in the last decade.”

Future MLS side San Diego FC have been linked and New York City is an obvious destination given they are one of a dozen clubs in The City Group, but whether or not a move to America comes to fruition remains to be seen given they are yet to have even confirmed other key details regarding their formation as a club.

In FourFourTwo's view, De Bruyne leaving on a free this summer doesn't make any sense and we expect the former Wolfsburg man to remain at City.