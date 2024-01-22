'Nothing' in transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool star: Fabrizio Romano

By Tom Hancock
published

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have yet to do any major business in the January transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, January 2024
Thiago Alcantara hasn't kicked a ball since April, but the Liverpool midfielder looks unlikely to join Flamengo this month, as has been speculated.

That is according to transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano, who has quashed rumours linking Thiago with a move to the Brazilian giants.

Injured for the best part of a year, the 32-year-old has seen competition for places in the middle of the park increase significantly in his absence: the Reds made four midfield signings amid an overhaul last summer, including Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool shoots at goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Thiago's last appearance came in a 2-1 win at West Ham late last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems inevitable that Thiago, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will leave Liverpool in the very near future – but not for Flamengo, with Romano posting on X: "Understand there's nothing at all into rumours of Thiago Alcantara joining Flamengo in January. No talks, no board trip to England to negotiate. Zero.

"Flamengo [are] focused on their next signing, Matias Vina. Almost done."

Like so many players these days, Thiago has also been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League – and specifically to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, who former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has just departed for Ajax after only six months.

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool, July 2023

Has Thiago already played his last game for Liverpool? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago helped Liverpool win the FA Cup and reach the final of the Champions League in 2021/22.

The 46-cap Spain international – who was born in Italy to Brazilian parents – has made 97 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring three goals.

